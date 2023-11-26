VIDEO ⟩ Fotografējoties Islandes bīstamākajā pludmalē, tūristi par mata tiesu izkļūst no lielas nelaimes

Mēģinot uzņemt fotogrāfiju Islandes visbīstamākajā pludmalē, vairāki tūristi par mata tiesu izglābjas no nelaimes, vēsta medijs "New York Post".
Kāds vīrietis un sieviete devās tuvu pludmalei un pacēla rokas, lai uzņemtu fotogrāfiju melno smilšu pludmalē.
@kelseystarlight This is what happens when you’re a cocky tourist and don’t listen the rules 😂 whyyyy are people like this?! Black Sand Beach is Icelands Most Dangerous Beaches (and one of the most dangerous beaches in the world) due to “sneaker waves” that look calm and small, but are in fact so powerful, they drag people out to the ocean and people have died here. The number 1 rule at this beach is: “Never turn your back on the waves” and to not go where you can’t see orher footprints. Some people will do anything for a video/photo. 💀 #iceland #blacksandbeach #blacksandbeachiceland #blacksand #reynisfjara #reynisfjarablacksandbeach #blackbeach #icelandbucketlist #thingstodoiniceland #icelandtravel #icelandadventure #icelandvolcanoeruption #icelandblacksandbeach #icelandtravel ♬ original sound - Kelsey
Mirkli vēlāk vilnis plūda tūristu virzienā, kuri mēģināja aizbēgt, bet nespēja veikli izkļūt no tā.
Abi tūristi nokrita, taču vīrietis spēja izkļūt no viļņa. Viņš steidzās satvert sievieti, lai viņa nenokļūtu nelaimē.
Galvenais noteikums šajā pludmalē – nekad nedrīkst pagriezt muguru pret viļņiem.
Pludmale atrodas aptuveni 180 kilometru attālumā no Islandes galvaspilsētas Reikjavīkas, blakus nelielam zvejnieku ciematiņam.