VIDEO ⟩ Pirmais "Oskars" Ukrainas vēsturē. "20 dienas Mariupolē" režisora uzruna aizkustina ļaudis

The documentary 20 Days in Mariupol won an Oscar last night.



The film's director, Mstyslav Chernov: "This is the first Oscar in the Ukrainian history... But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say 'I wish I've neve made this film'."



