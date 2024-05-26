Sv, 26.05.2024.
VIDEO Okupantu triecienā hipermārketam Harkivā mirušo skaits pieaudzis līdz 12

LETA
Foto: EPA/Scanpix

Krievijas triecienā būvniecības preču hipermārketam Ukrainas otrajā lielākajā pilsētā Harkivā nogalināto skaits pieaudzis līdz 12, bet ievainoto skaits - līdz 43, svētdien paziņoja Harkivas apgabala prokuratūra.

Celtniecības preču hipermārkets "Epicentr", kas atrodas Harkivas dzīvojamā rajonā, sestdienas pēcpusdienā tika sabombardēts ar divām vadāmajām aviācijas bumbām. Pēc amatpersonu teiktā, hipermārketā tad varēja atrasties vairāk nekā 200 cilvēku. Izcēlās ugunsgrēks 15 000 kvadrātmetru platībā.

Vēlāk Harkivas centrā eksplodēja Krievijas raķete S-300. Pēc jaunākajām ziņām, sprādzienā cietuši 25 cilvēki. Nodarīti postījumi dzīvojamām ēkām.

