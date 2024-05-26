VIDEO Okupantu triecienā hipermārketam Harkivā mirušo skaits pieaudzis līdz 12

Krievijas triecienā būvniecības preču hipermārketam Ukrainas otrajā lielākajā pilsētā Harkivā nogalināto skaits pieaudzis līdz 12, bet ievainoto skaits - līdz 43, svētdien paziņoja Harkivas apgabala prokuratūra.
Celtniecības preču hipermārkets "Epicentr", kas atrodas Harkivas dzīvojamā rajonā, sestdienas pēcpusdienā tika sabombardēts ar divām vadāmajām aviācijas bumbām. Pēc amatpersonu teiktā, hipermārketā tad varēja atrasties vairāk nekā 200 cilvēku. Izcēlās ugunsgrēks 15 000 kvadrātmetru platībā.
Russians just hit an “Epicenter” hypermarket in Kharkiv with two “FAB” aerial bombs.— Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) May 25, 2024
Deliberately on the weekday when lots of civilians are inside.
2 people confirmed killed, large number of people is missing and many are wounded. There is a big fire going on right now. pic.twitter.com/cohZTIfDqF
Vēlāk Harkivas centrā eksplodēja Krievijas raķete S-300. Pēc jaunākajām ziņām, sprādzienā cietuši 25 cilvēki. Nodarīti postījumi dzīvojamām ēkām.
Russia has launched another brutal attack on our Kharkiv – on a construction hypermarket, on Saturday, right in the middle of the day.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2024
As of now, it is believed that more than 200 people were in the hypermarket. All the emergency services are already on the site and providing… pic.twitter.com/9ItlGHkkEY