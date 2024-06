FOTO Vērienīgā Krievijas uzbrukumā energoobjektiem Ukraina notriec vairākus desmitus raķetes un dronus

#Ukraine's power industry was attacked in five regions - #Zaporizhzhia, #Donetsk, #Kirovohrad #IvanoFrankivsk and #Dnipropetrovsk.



In the latter, no casualties from drone/missile hits, but a 7 year old girl and 3 pensioners were injured by artillery strikes in #Nikopol. pic.twitter.com/K3PogcRjGH