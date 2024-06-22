S, 22.06.2024.
Laika ziņas
Horoskopi
Komanda
Reklāma
Noteikumi
Par TVNET+
RUS
RUS

VIDEO Apšaude ASV lielveikalā: trīs nogalinātie, desmit ievainotie

LETA
CopyTelegram Draugiem X Whatsapp
Foto: Reuters/ScanPix

Apšaudē lielveikalā ASV Ārkanzasas štatā piektdien nogalināti trīs cilvēki un desmit ievainoti, tostarp divi policisti, paziņojusi policija.

Arī aizdomās turamais apšaudē ar policiju tika ievainots un pēc tam aizturēts.

Apšaude notika lielveikalā "Mad Butcher" Fordaisā, aptuveni 100 kilometrus no Litlrokas.

Policija norādīja, ka cietušie guvuši dažāda smaguma ievainojumus un vairāku sašauto stāvoklis ir kritisks.

KomentāriCopyTelegram Draugiem X Whatsapp

Tēmas

TVNET KALVE
Aktuālākās ziņas
Jaunākās ziņas
Nepalaid garām
Uz augšu