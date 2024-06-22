VIDEO Apšaude ASV lielveikalā: trīs nogalinātie, desmit ievainotie

Apšaudē lielveikalā ASV Ārkanzasas štatā piektdien nogalināti trīs cilvēki un desmit ievainoti, tostarp divi policisti, paziņojusi policija.
Arī aizdomās turamais apšaudē ar policiju tika ievainots un pēc tam aizturēts.
Deadly grocery store mass shooting rocks Arkansas town.https://t.co/WvhtuIwglh pic.twitter.com/DSERz4zPyG— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 21, 2024
Apšaude notika lielveikalā "Mad Butcher" Fordaisā, aptuveni 100 kilometrus no Litlrokas.
🇺🇸🚨‼️ BREAKING: The victim count in the mass shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, has risen to 14 total that were shot, of which 4 died.— TabZ (@TabZLIVE) June 21, 2024
The Arkansas State Police spokesman reported that 14 total people have been shot, which includes 11 civilians (3 dead), 2 officers, and the mass… https://t.co/jOSIVgJ2d0 pic.twitter.com/K6nYceqev8
Policija norādīja, ka cietušie guvuši dažāda smaguma ievainojumus un vairāku sašauto stāvoklis ir kritisks.