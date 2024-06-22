VIDEO Apšaude ASV lielveikalā: trīs nogalinātie, desmit ievainotie

🇺🇸🚨‼️ BREAKING: The victim count in the mass shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, has risen to 14 total that were shot, of which 4 died.



The Arkansas State Police spokesman reported that 14 total people have been shot, which includes 11 civilians (3 dead), 2 officers, and the mass… https://t.co/jOSIVgJ2d0 pic.twitter.com/K6nYceqev8