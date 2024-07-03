VIDEO Krievijas okupantu uzbrukumā Dņipro četri nogalinātie

Krievijas karaspēka veiktajā triecienā Ukrainas austrumu pilsētā Dņipro trešdien nogalināti četri un ievainoti 27 cilvēki, paziņoja Dņipropetrovskas apgabala administrācija.
Starp nogalinātajiem ir 14 gadus veca meitene.
Triecienā izmantotas raķetes un trieciendroni.
Nodarīti postījumi, tostarp iepirkšanās centram, izcēlušies vairāki ugunsgrēki.
Dnipro. Russian terrorists have struck our city again. As of now, five people have been killed, and thirty-four injured, including a child. All necessary services are on site, and rescuers are helping all the victims.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 3, 2024
Only two things can stop this Russian terror – modern air… pic.twitter.com/nqhPYmlbxR
Non-stop explosions! As russian missiles hit the Dnipro this morning, local TG channels publish scary video evidence.— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) July 3, 2024
And Europe is sleeping and Biden is hesitating. pic.twitter.com/YfhpadxOsY