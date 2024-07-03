T, 3.07.2024.
Laika ziņas
Horoskopi
Komanda
Reklāma
Noteikumi
Par TVNET+
RUS
RUS

VIDEO Krievijas okupantu uzbrukumā Dņipro četri nogalinātie

LETA Apollo.lv
,
CopyTelegram Draugiem X Whatsapp
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no video/X

Krievijas karaspēka veiktajā triecienā Ukrainas austrumu pilsētā Dņipro trešdien nogalināti četri un ievainoti 27 cilvēki, paziņoja Dņipropetrovskas apgabala administrācija.

Starp nogalinātajiem ir 14 gadus veca meitene.

Triecienā izmantotas raķetes un trieciendroni.

Nodarīti postījumi, tostarp iepirkšanās centram, izcēlušies vairāki ugunsgrēki.

KomentāriCopyTelegram Draugiem X Whatsapp

Tēmas

TVNET KALVE
Aktuālākās ziņas
Jaunākās ziņas
Nepalaid garām
Uz augšu