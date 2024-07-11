C, 11.07.2024.
FOTO UN VIDEO Francijā izcelies ugunsgrēks Ruānas katedrāles smailē

LETA
Foto: AFP/SCANPIX

Francijā 11. jūlijā izcēlies ugunsgrēks Ruānas katedrāles smailē.

Ugunsgrēka cēlonis nav zināms, bet katedrālē notiek restaurācijas darbi. Ugunsgrēks izcēlās smailes galā.

Cīņā ar liesmām iesaistīti 63 ugunsdzēsēji un tiek izmantotas 33 ugunsdzēsības mašīnas, ziņoja vietējais ugunsdzēsības dienests, kas izsaukumu uz katedrāli saņēma ap pusdienlaiku.

Ruānas katedrāles celtniecība sākās 12.gadsimtā un turpinājās vairākus gadsimtus. Katoļu dievnams ir slavens ar saviem trim torņiem, no kuriem katrs veidots citā stilā.

