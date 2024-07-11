FOTO UN VIDEO Francijā izcelies ugunsgrēks Ruānas katedrāles smailē

Francijā 11. jūlijā izcēlies ugunsgrēks Ruānas katedrāles smailē.
#Rouen (76) : la flèche de la Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen en feu. Et encore une fois, c'est un bâtiment qui est en travaux depuis plusieurs semaines. Quand va-t-on imposer des normes de sécurité anti-incendie extrêmement strictes lors des travaux de rénovation de bâtiments du… pic.twitter.com/KePjLwqWkt— Kâplan (@KaplanBen_Fr) July 11, 2024
Ugunsgrēka cēlonis nav zināms, bet katedrālē notiek restaurācijas darbi. Ugunsgrēks izcēlās smailes galā.
Cīņā ar liesmām iesaistīti 63 ugunsdzēsēji un tiek izmantotas 33 ugunsdzēsības mašīnas, ziņoja vietējais ugunsdzēsības dienests, kas izsaukumu uz katedrāli saņēma ap pusdienlaiku.
Here we go again— Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) July 11, 2024
1,000-year-old Rouen Cathedral in Normandy, one of France’s iconic landmarks, engulfed in flames
‘Le Grand Remplacement’ est réel
pic.twitter.com/VnzUn75sDp
Ruānas katedrāles celtniecība sākās 12.gadsimtā un turpinājās vairākus gadsimtus. Katoļu dievnams ir slavens ar saviem trim torņiem, no kuriem katrs veidots citā stilā.
🔴FRANCE 🇨🇵| A huge #fire broke out this Thursday, July 11 morning at the spire of the cathedral of the city of #Rouen (capital of the northern French region of #Normandy). Fire crews called to the scene. The origin of the fire remains unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/uZ4gAjKl8L— Nanana365 (@nanana365media) July 11, 2024