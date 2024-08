88 gadu vecumā mūžībā devies franču kino leģenda Alēns Delons

Alain Delon was a favorite of modernists like Visconti, Melville, and Antonioni, all of whom were seduced by his impossible good looks and air of cool detachment.



Now on @criterionchannl, this 12-film series spotlights many of Delon’s finest moments: https://t.co/tl763dY59O pic.twitter.com/RVklrKhDhJ