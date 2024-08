FOTO Paziņots Saeimas nama atjaunošanas metu konkursa uzvarētājs

The first prize winner of the Saeima House renovation competition, architect Dāvids Rubins of DR Architects, Saeima Secretary Edvards Smiltēns, Saeima Speaker Daiga Mieriņa, chairman of the jury Jānis Dripe and the first prize winner of the Saeima House renovation competition, architect Juris Bērziņš of Palast Architects, at the Saeima House renovation competition results announcement ceremony.

Foto: Paula Čurkste/LETA