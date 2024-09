Video Pasaules labākā kārtstlēcēja sprints ar olimpisko barjerskrējēju

Watch Mondo Duplantis 🇸🇪 beat Karsten Warholm 🇳🇴 over 100m in a head to head at the Zurich Diamond League!!



He clocked a remarkable 10.37s!



As a result of this defeat, Warholm has to compete tomorrow in Swedish kits, according to Colin Jackson.pic.twitter.com/eqTzqgVAOb