VIDEO Ukraiņi Enerhodarā uzspridzina Zaporižjas atomelektrostacijas apsardzes priekšnieku

🇺🇦#Ukraine 🇷🇺#Russia #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar️️



💥 Ukraine kills Russian official at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in car bomb



The attack is the latest killing of a pro-Russian figure during the war in Ukraine.



A Ukrainian car bomb attack has killed an official of the… pic.twitter.com/YXHm0PmQ5F