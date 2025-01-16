C, 16.01.2025.
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no "x" video.

Pēc ukraiņu lidrobotu uzbrukuma ceturtdienas vakarā izcēlies ugunsgrēks naftas bāzē Krievijas Voroņežas apgabalā, ziņo vietējie "Telegram" kanāli.

To apstiprinājušas arī Krievijas varasiestādes.

Tīmekļa izdevums "Astra" ziņo, ka ugunsgrēks izcēlies Ļisku naftas bāzē.

