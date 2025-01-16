Pēc ukraiņu lidrobotu uzbrukuma ceturtdienas vakarā izcēlies ugunsgrēks naftas bāzē Krievijas Voroņežas apgabalā, ziņo vietējie "Telegram" kanāli.
Confirmed, another Russian oil depot has been successfully struck. According to claims in Telegram it is the oil depot in Liski, Voronezh region, Russia.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 15, 2025
Clearly, there is a campaign ongoing to mortally wound Russia’s oil, gas and fuel industry, including its exports. pic.twitter.com/lhmoNeQS8B
To apstiprinājušas arī Krievijas varasiestādes.
Russian oil depots starting the party early tonight with explosions in Russia's Voronezh region. pic.twitter.com/8Q8Ep9zSSy— Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 15, 2025
Tīmekļa izdevums "Astra" ziņo, ka ugunsgrēks izcēlies Ļisku naftas bāzē.
Yet another oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region is on fire right now.— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) January 15, 2025
Devastating Ukrainian attacks on the Russian oil industry have become a daily routine. This was deemed "unrealistic" a year and a half ago by so many experts.
Believe it or not, but this leads to the… pic.twitter.com/w5IZTzT3T7