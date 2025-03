FOTO | VIDEO Cilvēki Latvijā un pasaulē gavilē! "Straume" turpina uzvaru gājienu ar Oskara balvas iegūšanu

Latvia is so proud today. #Flow wins #Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! This is the first Academy Award for 🇱🇻 film makers ever.



Congratulations to Gints Zilbalodis and the entire team for this phenomenal achievement and making history!



MEOW