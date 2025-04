VIDEO Rezultatīvais Ločmelis kļūst par spēles otro zvaigzni. Vilmanim vārti

Once again it’s Dans Locmelis, No. 43 in black, receiving a pass off the rush from Vinni Lettieri before sliding it over to Matt Poitras, No. 21 in black, who absorbs the contact and buries the puck. Second point of the night and fourth multi-point game for Locmelis. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/o6z0fdeRyC