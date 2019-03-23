S 23.03.2019.

Jaunākā informācija: kas notiek uz avarējušā "Viking Sky" klāja
Ziņa tiek papildināta

Dalīties Dalīties E-pasts Drukāt Iesūtiet ziņu Komentāri

Viking Sky

FOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

Sestdien, 23. martā, netālu no Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis "Viking Sky" ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem uz klāja, vēsta "Postimees".

Pasažieri vēsta, ka kruīza kuģa komanda veic labu darbu. Evakuācija noritot lēni, bet laikapstākļi jūrā - skarbi. 

Līdz plkst. 16.30 pēc Latvijas laika bija izdevies evakuēt 100 cilvēkus, un visu pasažieru nogādāšana sauszemē, domājams, prasīs visai ilgu laiku.

Avārija notikusi, kuģim atrodoties divus kilometru attālumā no piekrastes.

Laika apstākļi šajā reģionā ir ļoti slikti. Laineris bija ceļā uz Stavangeru. Vairāki glābšanas helikopteri un kuģi tika nosūtīti, lai palīdzētu cietušajiem pasažieriem, vēsta Norvēģijas televīzijas un radio.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu