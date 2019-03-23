Jaunākā informācija: kas notiek uz avarējušā "Viking Sky" klāja
Sestdien, 23. martā, netālu no Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis "Viking Sky" ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem uz klāja, vēsta "Postimees".
Pasažieri vēsta, ka kruīza kuģa komanda veic labu darbu. Evakuācija noritot lēni, bet laikapstākļi jūrā - skarbi.
Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L— David Hernandez (@oxman78) March 23, 2019
Līdz plkst. 16.30 pēc Latvijas laika bija izdevies evakuēt 100 cilvēkus, un visu pasažieru nogādāšana sauszemē, domājams, prasīs visai ilgu laiku.
The dark blue icon is the #VikingSky and it’s position 5 minutes ago. Other boats are helping. pic.twitter.com/d7vKRleaob— eweather (@Eweather13) March 23, 2019
Imponerende innsats fra mange nå. Ikke minst de frivillige fra @norskfolkehjelp og @rodekorsnorge @Hjelpekorps Over 65 frivillige fra @Hjelpekorps allerede i aksjon. Sør-Trøndelag på vei med ulltepper og folk! #beredskap #vikingsky #Hustadvika pic.twitter.com/0AFVVYdgtk— Øistein Mjærum (@oisteinm) March 23, 2019
#VikingSky now appears to be underway albeit at 3.5 kts pic.twitter.com/ENhOJOu0sN— Mike Hotel Zulu (@MikeHotelZulu) March 23, 2019
#Breaking: Just in - Out of an recent video on the #VikingSky Cruise Ship, shows that the ship also has taken in some water from the waves pounding on the ship in #Norway! There are now over 885 people aboard the ship. Video Credit: @oxman78 pic.twitter.com/jSGXNskEvm— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019
Avārija notikusi, kuģim atrodoties divus kilometru attālumā no piekrastes.
#Breaking: Just in - Two rescue ships have tried to reach the #VikingSky Cruise ship, but had to turn back because the waves were too high and to rough according to rescue service responders in #Norway. Even tugboats have it rough on sea and are not sure if they will reach ship. pic.twitter.com/AWe9uY2BpA— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019
Laika apstākļi šajā reģionā ir ļoti slikti. Laineris bija ceļā uz Stavangeru. Vairāki glābšanas helikopteri un kuģi tika nosūtīti, lai palīdzētu cietušajiem pasažieriem, vēsta Norvēģijas televīzijas un radio.
#VikingSky el crucero va a la deriva, rumbo a tierra.— airesbuenos (@airesbuenosweb) 23 марта 2019 г.
Rescataron en helicóptero a 1.300 personas.
Detectó problemas con sus motores en una situación de mal tiempo junto a la costa de Hustadvika, Noruega. pic.twitter.com/7sH5tbDGs8
Breaking News:— Emil Nivantha Perera (@emilnivantha) 23 марта 2019 г.
A cruise ship has suffered engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway and will evacuate its 1,300 passengers.
The Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal.
The ship belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises. pic.twitter.com/DtFbvGeV9X