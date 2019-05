"Facebook" ievērojamu pārmaiņu priekšā. Eksperti kritizē izmaiņas, kas varētu apdraudēt lietotāju privātumu

Today at F8, I talked about how we're starting to build out a privacy-focused social platform. For the last 15 years, we've built Facebook and Instagram into digital equivalents of the town square, where you can interact with lots of people at once. Now we're focused on building the digital equivalent of the living room, where you can interact in all the ways you'd want privately -- from messaging and stories to secure payments and more. To bring this vision to life, we're building Messenger and WhatsApp into platforms for all kinds of private interactions and working on making end-to-end encryption the default for both. We've redesigned Facebook to make communities as central as friends. We've added new ways to buy things securely on Instagram. Augmented and virtual reality also create more personal and intimate experiences -- so we’re bringing WhatsApp to Portal, adding end-to-end encryption for all calls, and launching Portal internationally. And I'm very excited that this year we're shipping Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest, the headset that gives you full freedom of movement with no cables. As we build more of our services around this privacy vision, we're also changing how we run our company. We're committed to consulting with experts on the major tradeoffs and social issues to find the best path forward, taking a more active role in making sure developers use our tools in good ways, and building out the technical infrastructure to support this vision. This is going to take time and we don't have all the answers yet, but we're focused on getting this right and doing it openly. I’m looking forward to sharing more with you as we continue on this journey to build a private social platform.

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Apr 30, 2019 at 11:08am PDT