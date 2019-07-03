T 3.07.2019.

Video: Sicīlijā izvirdis vulkāns, viens cilvēks gājis bojā

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Trešdien izvirdis viens no Sicīlijas aktīvajiem vulkāniem Stromboli. Bojā gājis viens cilvēks, vēsta BBC.

Mediji ziņo, ka persona bija devusies vulkāna virzienā.

Pašlaik ugunsdzēsēji cīnās ar liesmām, kuras radījis vulkāna izvirdums. Aculiecinieki ziņojuši par sprādzieniem, kuri nākuši no vulkāna.

