Gatis Lagzdiņš Lielbritānijā sodīts par beigtu vāveru ēšanu sabiedrībā

Who is the crazy ones here? 😐 #Repost @belinda_vegan ・・・ 🔷🔷Please read🔷🔷 Repost from @redpillredpillredpill _ ・・・ DESPERATION KICKS IN. A peaceful justice movement slandered by global broadcasting corperations. Dead rabbits thrown over fences at Vegan festivals. Raw body parts eaten at Vegan outreach, Vegan conferences and at yesterdays Official Animal Rights March in London. Vegan fayres cancelled in France following violent threats from farmers. Social media platforms deleting pages of trailblazing Vegan/environmental evidence based documentaries. Ag Gag laws and multi million dollar law suits, criminilising activists for exposing the practices of animal agriculture. Laws forbidding interfering with the profits of corperations that comodify the bodies of animals. We've got the whole world running scared, and we're only just getting started ✊ They. Don't. Know. What. To. Do. To. Stop. The. Revolution ✊ Suck it up buttercups. There's fuck all you can do 💩