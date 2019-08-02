Pk 2.08.2019.

Iedvesmojies "Summer Sound" - "Positivus 2019" apmeklētāju stils un bezstils

FOTO: instagram.com/alisewild/

Knapi šortiņi, koši spīdumi, putnu spalvas, caurspīdīgi krekliņi, sportiskas botas, krāsaini mati un kas tik vēl ne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy kid.🌞

It’s been one blur of fun

pazudis, bet ar krokšiem

Juicy watermelon 🍉🍉🍉 #positivus2019 @positivus

Spotted👀📸

continuing the tradition ⚡️ 📷: @kristsll

yaaalllready know

one love people also alko ir fine

bliss

💃🏼

Festival moooood 💃

akmens, šķēres, papīrīts pasmaidi un priecājies

Babes on a mission, to live the fcking best life!!!!😇💖 swipe right for the vibes

kas ir māksla?

thinking bout' one more #caffeine caramel macchiato on ice

Straight from the bottle @boitoiroi @positivus ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#photographer #posing #instagood #style #oursignaturepose #portrait_perfection #photoshoot #photography #portraitmood #portraits #picoftheday #portraitpage #instadaily #lifestyle #model #life #smile #pic #pics #socialsteeze #picture #pictures #snapshot #art #beautiful #instagood #photooftheday

When dreams really come true 🌌

BlackOut #censored #positivus2019

Missed moments

nu kaut kā tā

Saulīt ejam?

Lova lova ❤️🧡💛 @elina.pudza

nav tāda reize, kad mēs būtu skaidrā🍓

Positivus mood🎉😘🎉

sveicieni martām

