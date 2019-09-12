ASV mācītājs, kurš palīdzējis depresijas māktiem cilvēkiem, izdarījis pašnāvību

ASV mācītājs Džarids Vilsons, kas pazīstams kā garīgās veselības sludinātājs, no dzīves aizgājis, izdarot pašnāvību, paziņojuši baznīcas pārstāvji, vēsta raidsabiedrība BBC.
30 gadus vecais Džarids teju pusotru gadu strādāja "Harvest Christian Fellowship" draudzē, esot garīgajam līderim 15 000 cilvēku.
Vilsons un viņa sieva nodibināja programmu "Cerības himna", kas izveidota, lai palīdzētu cilvēkiem, kuri cieš no depresijas.
Vilsonam ir divi dēli. Par viņa nāvi sociālajos tīklos paziņoja sieva Džūlija, rakstot pārdzīvojumus, ka "vīra nāve izrāva man sirdi no krūtīm".
My loving, giving, kind-hearted, encouraging, handsome, hilarious, give the shirt of his back husband went to be with Jesus late last night . No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free. Suicide and depression fed you the worst lies, but you knew the truth of Jesus and I know you’re by his side right this very second . I love you forever, Thomas jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest. You loved me and our boys relentlessly and I am forever grateful that i had YOU as a husband and a father to our boys . You are my forever and I will continue to let other people know of the hope in Jesus you found and spoke so boldly about . Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said “Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word”. Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath . I need you, jare, but you needed Jesus to hold you and I have to be okay with that. You are everything to me. Since the day we met. J & J. Love you more . These are photos of him in his happy place - fishing the day away . I’ll teach our boys all your tricks, babe. Promise. You are my #anthemofhope
Viņa nāvi apstiprināja vecākais mācītājs Gregs Laurijs, kurš vada baznīcu Kalifornijas dienvidos.
"Džarids mīlēja dievu un viņš kalpoja tam kungam. Viņš bija pozitīvs un vienmēr kalpoja, un palīdzēja citiem," viņš rakstīja draudzes mājaslapā.
"Džarids arī atkārtoti tika galā ar depresiju un bija ļoti atvērts par notiekošajām cīņām," piebilda Laurijs.
"Viņš īpaši vēlējās palīdzēt tiem, kuriem bija domas par pašnāvību."
Cieņu veltīja arī cits draudzes mācītājs Džeisons Pauels.
It’s with the deepest sadness of heart that I found out that my good friend @jarridwilson went home to be with the Lord last night.Jarrid was not just a brother in the Lord but a dear and trusted friend.— Jason Powell (@jasontpowell) September 10, 2019
In Christ... “We have a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul...”Heb 6:19 pic.twitter.com/8YPOY10RXn
Neilgi pirms savas nāves Vilsons ieraksīja mikroblogošanas vietnē "Twitter" par "Jēzu mīlošo sievieti, kura pati sev atņēma dzīvību".
"Mīlošais Jēzus ne vienmēr izārstē pašnāvības domas. Mīlošais Jēzus ne vienmēr izārstē depresiju," viņš rakstīja.
"Bet tas nenozīmē, ka Jēzus mums nepiedāvā biedriskumu un mierinājumu," viņš turpināja. "Viņš VIENMĒR to dara."