Bagāts dara kā grib. Ekstravagantākie veidi kā Meivezers tērē savus miljonus

Flojds Meivezers daudzu acīs ir visu laiku labākais bokseris. Šajā jautājumā, protams, vienmēr būs vieta diskusijai. Taču fakts, ko nevar apšaubīt, ir Meivezera bagātība. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā iepazīties ar pašiem ekstravagantākajiem veidiem kā boksa leģenda tērē savus miljonus.
Slavenais bokseris savas karjeras laikā ir izcīnījis uzvaras visās 50 cīņās un to honorāros ir nopelnījis milzu summas. Meivezers savā pēdējā cīņā pret bēdīgi slaveno īru Konoru Makgregoru nopelnīja 275 miljonu ASV dolāru (246 miljoni eiro), kas ir boksa rekords.
Ar šādiem ienākumiem ir iespējams piekopt ļoti ekstravagantu dzīves veidu, ko amerikāņu bokseris arī nekautrējas darīt.
18 miljonus ASV dolāru vērts pulkstenis ar nosaukumu "Miljardieris"
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
Personīgais saldumu stends paša mājā
Superauto par 4,7 miljoniem ASV dolāru
My new 4.8 Million dollar car. $4,800,000.00 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita supercar KOENIGSEGG Is An ULTRA Boutique Automobile Manufacturer For The Super Rich. KOENIGSEGG made only 2 TREVITA'S for the World, and this is No.2 of 2. In addition it is the only USA Spec TREVITA Built in the World. The Origin of the car is Sweden. The word TREVITA means "3 Whites". It is beyond a Super Car, and is classified as a " Hyper Car".
20 000 ASV dolāru vērta "Bentley" golfa mašīna
Dimanta "Ipad" vāciņš 50 000 ASV dolāru vērtībā
Jauna apakšveļa un apavi katru dienu
1000 dolāru ēdienreizes pie personīgā pavāra
🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 I will continue to Blow YO mind- I will continue to Lead the way- I will continue to Blow YO mind- Yes Baby I was born this way• • • • Seafood Gumbo with King Crab Grilled Salmon Mussels Colossal Shrimp 2 oz Lobster Tails #Oprah @oprah @badgalriri @beyonce @iamcardib @tylerperry @barackobama @michelleobama #SeafoodGumbo #AllSeafood #Southern #Gumbo #KingMe #IwasHere #GodMadeMe
1000 dolāri par matu nodzīšanu uz "nullīti"
My long time friend / client @floydmayweather just got back to the US 🇺🇸 and called me to meet him @icedoutbarbershops for a cut. I’m always working on something. Right now I’m working on my product line @icedoutcollection & @lvbarberexpo WHICH IS! SEPTEMBER 29th @southpointlv‼️ Tickets are on sale now. Doors open to the public. For more information: go to www.lvbarberexpo.com #icedoutpro #icedoutbarbershops #lvbarberexpo #tmt #floydmayweather #winning #itsjstarr #beenontop #barber #lasvegasbarber #andis #wahl #babylisspro #babyliss4barbers #squire #beauty #fashion #mengrooming #womenstylist #ladybarber #femalebarbergang #femalebarbers #2020 We coming!! My barber vest came from @the_one_barber thank you again bro I appreciate you.🎥 @ms__shawnna