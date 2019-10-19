S 19.10.2019.

Bagāts dara kā grib. Ekstravagantākie veidi kā Meivezers tērē savus miljonus

Flojds Mejvezers

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Flojds Meivezers daudzu acīs ir visu laiku labākais bokseris. Šajā jautājumā, protams, vienmēr būs vieta diskusijai. Taču fakts, ko nevar apšaubīt, ir Meivezera bagātība. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā iepazīties ar pašiem ekstravagantākajiem veidiem kā boksa leģenda tērē savus miljonus.

Slavenais bokseris savas karjeras laikā ir izcīnījis uzvaras visās 50 cīņās un to honorāros ir nopelnījis milzu summas. Meivezers savā pēdējā cīņā pret bēdīgi slaveno īru Konoru Makgregoru nopelnīja 275 miljonu ASV dolāru (246 miljoni eiro), kas ir boksa rekords.

Ar šādiem ienākumiem ir iespējams piekopt ļoti ekstravagantu dzīves veidu, ko amerikāņu bokseris arī nekautrējas darīt.

18 miljonus ASV dolāru vērts pulkstenis ar nosaukumu "Miljardieris"

Personīgais saldumu stends paša mājā 

Superauto par 4,7 miljoniem ASV dolāru

20 000 ASV dolāru vērta "Bentley" golfa mašīna

Dimanta "Ipad" vāciņš 50 000 ASV dolāru vērtībā  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Money is music to my ears

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Jauna apakšveļa un apavi katru dienu 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Late 80's, early 90's look. www.themoneyteam.com

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

1000 dolāru ēdienreizes pie personīgā pavāra 

1000 dolāri par matu nodzīšanu uz "nullīti" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My long time friend / client @floydmayweather just got back to the US 🇺🇸 and called me to meet him @icedoutbarbershops for a cut. I’m always working on something. Right now I’m working on my product line @icedoutcollection & @lvbarberexpo WHICH IS! SEPTEMBER 29th @southpointlv‼️ Tickets are on sale now. Doors open to the public. For more information: go to www.lvbarberexpo.com #icedoutpro #icedoutbarbershops #lvbarberexpo #tmt #floydmayweather #winning #itsjstarr #beenontop #barber #lasvegasbarber #andis #wahl #babylisspro #babyliss4barbers #squire #beauty #fashion #mengrooming #womenstylist #ladybarber #femalebarbergang #femalebarbers #2020 We coming!! My barber vest came from @the_one_barber thank you again bro I appreciate you.🎥 @ms__shawnna

A post shared by J. Starr (@icedoutbarber) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu