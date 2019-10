Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

FIVB World Tour schedule for the upcoming season has been released and we are excited that one tournament will be played at our home in Jurmala, Latvia (May 6 - May 10, ⭐⭐⭐)! Some pics from this year’s event in Jurmala, where we won gold!🥇😉

A post shared by Samoilovs Smedins (@samoilovssmedins) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:26pm PDT