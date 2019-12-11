T 11.12.2019.

Grēta Tūnberga atzīta par "Time" gada cilvēku

Grēta Tunberga

FOTO: Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press/PA Images

Zviedrijas klimata aktīviste Grēta Tūnberga šogad tikusi atzīta par žurnāla "Time" gada cilvēku, ziņo CNN.

"Time" redakcija gada cilvēka titulu piešķir katru gadu kopš 1927.gada.

Šis tituls tiek piešķirts cilvēkam vai cilvēku grupai ar "vislielāko ietekmi uz gada notikumiem", kas var būt kā pozitīva, tā negatīva.

Šogad uz "Time" gada godu cilvēku pretendēja arī ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps, ASV Pārstāvju palātas spīkere Nensija Pelosi, "trauksmes cēlājs" un Honkongas protestētāji.

