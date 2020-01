Playing in the Caves with my Girl she was not happy with me. On the way to the beach and drove past at cenote and I just had to check it out. We have a whole week of cave diving and today was her beach day 🤷🏼‍♂️. Good thing I had the gear in the truck

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on May 11, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT