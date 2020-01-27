P 27.01.2020.

Pašmāju un ārzemju slavenības sēro par Kobes Braienta nāvi

Traģiskās ziņas par leģendārā basketbolista Kobes Braienta nāvi satriekušas ne vien basketbola pasauli, bet pat cilvēkus, kas par sportu neinteresējas. Arī pašmāju un ārzemju slavenības ir paudušas līdzjūtības pilnus vārdus Braienta ģimenei un tuviniekiem.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Legends live forever 🙏🏼💔

at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family.

