Pašmāju un ārzemju slavenības sēro par Kobes Braienta nāvi

Traģiskās ziņas par leģendārā basketbolista Kobes Braienta nāvi satriekušas ne vien basketbola pasauli, bet pat cilvēkus, kas par sportu neinteresējas. Arī pašmāju un ārzemju slavenības ir paudušas līdzjūtības pilnus vārdus Braienta ģimenei un tuviniekiem.
Šokējoši skumji https://t.co/U75GDk414i— edgars jaunups (@jaunups) January 26, 2020
Šoreiz nevaru neuzrakstīt cik ļoti ļoti skumji šovakar jūtas mana basketbola sirds. Cik dzīve ir neparedzama un reizumis reaktīvi liktenīga. Viens no leģendārākajiem, izcilākajiem sportistiem Kobe Briants šodien devies neizzināmajā. Viņš bija dvesma, profesionāls piemērs, lieliska personība. Rakstu tā it kā pazītu viņu personīgi. Sāpīgs vakars. Draugi, netērējiet laiku veltīgi, lolojiet un novērtējiet cits citu, mīliet katru dienu, jo nekad neviens nezina, kas un kad mūs gaida aiz stūra. Kobe...lai tev debesu jumā mierpilni!🙏🏀
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
Kobe, We love you brother— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
sadly, i never personally knew you, but knowing i’m capable of all these emotions for someone i only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever. you had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports and through your soul. we feel you so heavily today, i know you can feel us too. rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. my heart truly goes out to all the families. give a big hug to the people you love today and always
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020
😢😢😢😢😢 Kobe this cant be real!!!— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020
He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020