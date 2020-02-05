T 5.02.2020.

Kā janvāri aizvadīja pašmāju slavenības

Ir aizritējis pirmais 2020. gada mēnesis, kuru ikviens ir pavadījs darbos, ceļojumos un dažādos hobijos. Arī pašmāju slavenības janvāri ir aizvadījušas krāšņi - apskati foto! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rūta Dvinska (@rutadvinska) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Intars Rešetins (@intars.resetins) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristine Kruze (@kruzekristine) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hosam Abu Meri (@hosamabumeri) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zane (@zanevalicka) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aija Auškāpa (@aijaauskapa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Intars Busulis (@intarsbusulis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaspars Kambala (@kambalakaspars) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dinara Rudan (@dinara_rudan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Kubasova (@dianakubasova) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mairis Briedis (@mairisbriedis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrīne Sauliete (@queen_kachinja) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andris un Liene Kiviči (@andrislienekivici) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renārs Zeltiņš (@renarszeltins) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adriana Miglāne (@adrianamiglane) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ieva Florence - Vīksne (@ieva_florence) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jānis Šipkēvics (@shipseanet) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mara Upmane-Holsteine (@astro_maar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda (@linda_murniece) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by dr.Katrina Purina-Liberte (@perlumamma.lv) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu