“I don’t tell my children how life is supposed to be lived. I live it correctly, and let them watch.” Tough day tomorrow as we travel to bury my father on Monday. In all the wrong ways he taught me what it meant to be a father and what was really important. As the years passed and we made peace he also taught me understanding and forgiveness. For all those things, I’m forever grateful. If you feel inclined, send a few up for the Lionheart’s...

