Simtiem mirušu dzīvnieku, ūdens mainījis krāsu un sācis smirdēt. Par ekoloģisko katastrofu Kamčatkā brīdina "Greenpeace"

This handout picture released by Greenpeace on October 5, 2020 shows the water area near the Khalaktyr beach on the Kamchatka peninsula. - A Russian official said on October 5 that the sea off the remote Kamchatka peninsula may have been contaminated with toxic chemicals as Greenpeace warned of an "ecological disaster" for marine life. (Photo by Handout / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / handout " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix