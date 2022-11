Krievu raķešu uzbrukumā cietusi Dņipro

🔴 Six people injured by 🇷🇺's missile attack of #Dnipro.

The terrorist state hit the private sector, 7 houses partially destroyed.



One woman is in serious condition, Head of the region Valentyn Reznichenko announced. #russiaIsATerroristState #StopRussia #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/aB4nxqhmsz