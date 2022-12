Dubultveiksme: bērns un 100 000 dolāru laimests vienā dienā

Brenda Gomez Hernandez of #Concord won a $100,000 #Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to a baby girl. “I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.” Her $3 Quick Pick ticket was from QuikTrip on Warren C Coleman Blvd. https://t.co/hlgGTQgzLk pic.twitter.com/8NPIH08AAJ