Kā pašmāju slavenības aizvadīja Lieldienas?
2023. gada 11. aprīlis 09:02
Pašmāju slavenības sociālajos tīklos dalījušās ar saviem Lieldienu svētku piedzīvojumiem. Aplūko!
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armands Simsons (@armandssimsons)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elita Patmalniece (@elita_patmalniece)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristīne Spure (@kristinespure)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laima LV Vaikule (@laima_vaikule_official)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by ievakohazeltina (@ievakohazeltina)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rūta Dvinska (@rutadvinska)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Ulme (@unaulme)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Meloni (@robertomeloni)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Miglāne (@adrianamiglane)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARTA (@martagrigale)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aija Vitolina (@aijavitolina)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniss Aleksandrs Ševeļovs (@fashionslogger)