Gorilla, kas sākotnēji uzskatīta par tēviņu, laidusi pasaulē mazuli

Do you remember Sully, @MilwaukeeCoZoo's young male gorilla who moved to @ColumbusZoo in 2019?



Well, it turns out Sully is actually a female gorilla! She just welcomed a surprise baby in Columbus.



📸: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium pic.twitter.com/MnD8rjfjJr