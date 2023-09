"Lietuvā rītdienu noteiks par darba dienu." Soctīklu lietotāji jūsmo par Latvijas basketbolistu uzvaru pār Lietuvu

Braliukas, don't worry - if you have to fly back home after a tough loss, at least the flight will be comfortable 😉 🇱🇻💚🇱🇹

Let's enjoy sibling rivalry at its finest and watch Latvia shoot hoops as smoothly as we take flights 🏀✈️ @basketbols #MūsuZemeLatvija pic.twitter.com/sCdng6xlR5