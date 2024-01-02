O, 2.01.2024.
Kā pašmāju slavenības sagaidīja Jauno gadu

2024. gads ir klāt! Lūk, pašmāju slavenības dalās foto mirkļos un video, kā aizvadīja veco un sagaidīja Jauno gadu. 

