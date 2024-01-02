Kā pašmāju slavenības sagaidīja Jauno gadu

Apollo.lvIzklaideSlavenībasKā pašmāju slavenības sagaidīja Jauno gaduApollo.lv2024. gada 2. janvāris 09:23CopyFacebook Telegram Draugiem X Whatsapp2024. gads ir klāt! Lūk, pašmāju slavenības dalās foto mirkļos un video, kā aizvadīja veco un sagaidīja Jauno gadu. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Andris Bulis (@andris.bulis)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Elita Drāke (@drakeelita)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Māra Upmane-Holšteine (@astro_maar)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Mārtiņš Staķis (@martinsstakis)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Свадебный фотограф Рига | Латвия (@fediushin_ruslan)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Sendija Gabriela Oficiere 🇱🇻 (@sendijago)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Janis Timma (@janis.timma)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Agnese Rakovska (@agnesepark)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Evelina Parkere l Start up (@movieevelina)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Magone Liedeskalna (@magone.burka)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Mairis Briedis (@mairisbriedis)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Sudden Lights (@suddenlights)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Markus Riva (@markusriva)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alīna Peinere (@alina.peinere)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Guntars Račs (@guntarsracs)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ivo Fomins (@ivofominsofficial)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Renārs Zeltiņš (@renarszeltins)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Intars Rešetins-Pētersons (@intars.resetins)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Katrine Vasiļevska (@queen_kachinja)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Elina Gluzunova (@elina.gluzunova)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kristine Jelinska (@kristinejelinska)KomentāriCopyFacebook Telegram Draugiem X WhatsappTēmas SlavenībasJaunais gads Ieteiktie raksti