FOTO un VIDEO ⟩ Sahāras smiltis iekrāso Eiropas pilsētas. Putekļu mākonis pamazām ieplūst Latvijā

Extraordinary sunset Saturday evening over Salgó Castle in Hungary, the sky veiled by desert dust from the Sahara.



Salgó Castle was built in the 13th century to withstand the Mongol invasions, it was later renovated into a fortress by King Béla IV.



📷 Péter Komka MTI©️