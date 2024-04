VIDEO ⟩ Gruzijas parlamenta sēdē starp deputātiem izceļas kautiņš

In Tbilisi, Georgia, after hitting a pro-Russian Member of Parliament, Aleko Elisashvili explained that he had punched him “right in his Russian face,” and that he could “shove the pro-Russian law up his ass,” as “Georgians will not be slaves.”



👉 Russia only understands force. https://t.co/ow3ExJnZ3x pic.twitter.com/VWFfzrgKPf