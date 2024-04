Bavovna Monitor 💥🔥🔥🔥 💨

According to some media reports, High-ranking russian officers were hit 💥 by a missile in occupied Crimea today!!! The mass media, with reference to the special services, note that the command post of the occupiers was hit. This afternoon, the air… https://t.co/OG0GFjPdcQ pic.twitter.com/189NxyaKmW