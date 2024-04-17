T, 17.04.2024.
FOTO UN VIDEO ⟩ Krievu okupētajā Krimas pussalā netālu no militārā lidlauka nogranduši sprādzieni

LETA
Foto: Tendar/X

Naktī uz 17. aprīli atskanējuši sprādzieni krievu okupētajā Krimas pussalā netālu no Džankojas kara lidlauka, vēsta lietotnes "Telegram" kanāls "Astra" un citi vietējie mediji.

Vietējie iedzīvotāji stāsta, ka sprādzieni atskanējuši vēl pirms gaisa trauksmes izsludināšanas.

Tīmeklī izplatītajā videoierakstā redzams, ka pēc sprādzieniem lidlaukā sācies plašs ugunsgrēks.

Džankojas lidlaukā dislocēts Krievijas armijas 39.helikopteru pulks, kura sastāvā ir trīs helikopteru Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28 un Ka-52 eskadriļas.

