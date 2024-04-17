FOTO UN VIDEO ⟩ Krievu okupētajā Krimas pussalā netālu no militārā lidlauka nogranduši sprādzieni

Naktī uz 17. aprīli atskanējuši sprādzieni krievu okupētajā Krimas pussalā netālu no Džankojas kara lidlauka, vēsta lietotnes "Telegram" kanāls "Astra" un citi vietējie mediji.
⚡️In Dzhankoy, occupied Crimea, there was a hit at the airport.— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) April 17, 2024
This military airport is the main logistical hub for the Russian army and a base for attack helicopters.
Interestingly, the explosions started before the alarm was raised in the military unit.
Vietējie iedzīvotāji stāsta, ka sprādzieni atskanējuši vēl pirms gaisa trauksmes izsludināšanas.
Tīmeklī izplatītajā videoierakstā redzams, ka pēc sprādzieniem lidlaukā sācies plašs ugunsgrēks.
Džankojas lidlaukā dislocēts Krievijas armijas 39.helikopteru pulks, kura sastāvā ir trīs helikopteru Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28 un Ka-52 eskadriļas.