VIDEO "Oilers" sagrauj "Panthers" un paveic to, kas NHL nebija izdarīts kopš 1945. gada

The @EdmontonOilers were the 211th team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to face a 3-0 series deficit. Now they’re the 10th to rally back to force a #Game7.



Winner-take-all for the #StanleyCup: Monday at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)#NHLStats: https://t.co/Phe14OAivU pic.twitter.com/yJIH3Z8jhD