Krievijā divi karavīri par ukraiņu ģimenes noslepkavošanu tiek pie mūža ieslodzījuma

‼️ Two Russian occupants sentenced to life in prison for shooting 9 civilians in Volnovakha, Donetsk region



A court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced military men Stanislav Rau, 28 (photo) and Anton Sopov, 21, to life terms for the mass murder in occupied Volnovakha they committed…