Jaunākā informācija: no "Viking Sky" turpinās evakuācija; izdevies iedarbināt dzinējus
Sestdien, 23. martā, netālu no Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis "Viking Sky" ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem uz klāja, vēsta "Postimees". Apturēta pasažieru evakuācija ar helikopteriem, un kruīza kuģis tiek vilkts uz tuvāko ostu Moldē, paziņojis avārijas dienests.
Kuģis "Viking Sky", kas bija ceļā no Trumses uz Stavangeri, sestdien dzinēja problēmu dēļ apstājās aptuveni divus kilometrus no krasta. Kuģa kapteinis noraidīja SOS signālu un varasiestādes nolēma evakuēt uz kuģa esošos cilvēkus, izmantojot helikopterus.
Dzinēju apstāšanās šajos ūdeņos ir bīstama, jo akvatorijā ir daudz rifu.
Policijas sniegtā informācija liecina, ka līdz šim evakuēti 338 no 1373 cilvēkiem, kas atrodas uz kuģa. 17 no evakuētajiem nogādāti slimnīcā, atklāja policija.
Evakuācijā piedalās krasta apsardze, tiek izmantoti pieci helikopteri un vairāki kuģi. Vienā reizē helikopters spēj evakuēt no 15 līdz 20 cilvēkiem.
"Viking Sky" apkalpei šorīt izdevies iedarbināt trīs no četriem kuģa dzinējiem, un kuģis sācis lēnām virzīties uz priekšu gar piekrasti.
Plānots, ka velkonis palīdzēs tam aizkļūt līdz ostai Moldē, aptuveni 500 kilometrus uz ziemeļrietumiem no Oslo.
Foto: Pie Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem
Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L— David Hernandez (@oxman78) March 23, 2019
Gaat goed tekeer. #VikingSky pic.twitter.com/0oETIkf8KH— De Ziekenpa (@DeZiekenpa) March 23, 2019
Serieuze evac van 1300 passagiers van de #VikingSky voor de Noorse kust met meerdere heli’s.— De Ziekenpa (@DeZiekenpa) March 23, 2019
pic.twitter.com/oxdODiymZA
Volunteers from the Red Cross are in place to look after evacuees from cruise ship #VikingSky, off the coast of Norway. All Search and Rescue Teams have been mobilized in the entire region #Hustadvika @Hjelpekorps #RødeKors pic.twitter.com/CxNkkCX8W6— Norges Røde Kors (@rodekorsnorge) March 23, 2019
Still waiting for evacuation. #VikingSky #Mayday pic.twitter.com/6EvcAjf5D2— Alexus Sheppard 🏳️🌈 (@alexus309) March 23, 2019
The dark blue icon is the #VikingSky and it’s position 5 minutes ago. Other boats are helping. pic.twitter.com/d7vKRleaob— eweather (@Eweather13) March 23, 201
Imponerende innsats fra mange nå. Ikke minst de frivillige fra @norskfolkehjelp og @rodekorsnorge @Hjelpekorps Over 65 frivillige fra @Hjelpekorps allerede i aksjon. Sør-Trøndelag på vei med ulltepper og folk! #beredskap #vikingsky #Hustadvika pic.twitter.com/0AFVVYdgtk— Øistein Mjærum (@oisteinm) March 23, 2019
#VikingSky now appears to be underway albeit at 3.5 kts pic.twitter.com/ENhOJOu0sN— Mike Hotel Zulu (@MikeHotelZulu) March 23, 2019
#Breaking: Just in - Out of an recent video on the #VikingSky Cruise Ship, shows that the ship also has taken in some water from the waves pounding on the ship in #Norway! There are now over 885 people aboard the ship. Video Credit: @oxman78 pic.twitter.com/jSGXNskEvm— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019
Avārija notikusi, kuģim atrodoties divus kilometru attālumā no piekrastes.
#Breaking: Just in - Two rescue ships have tried to reach the #VikingSky Cruise ship, but had to turn back because the waves were too high and to rough according to rescue service responders in #Norway. Even tugboats have it rough on sea and are not sure if they will reach ship. pic.twitter.com/AWe9uY2BpA— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019
Laika apstākļi šajā reģionā ir ļoti slikti. Laineris bija ceļā uz Stavangeru.
#VikingSky el crucero va a la deriva, rumbo a tierra.— airesbuenos (@airesbuenosweb) 23 марта 2019 г.
Rescataron en helicóptero a 1.300 personas.
Detectó problemas con sus motores en una situación de mal tiempo junto a la costa de Hustadvika, Noruega. pic.twitter.com/7sH5tbDGs8
Breaking News:— Emil Nivantha Perera (@emilnivantha) 23 марта 2019 г.
A cruise ship has suffered engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway and will evacuate its 1,300 passengers.
The Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal.
The ship belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises. pic.twitter.com/DtFbvGeV9X