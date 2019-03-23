Sv 24.03.2019.

Jaunākā informācija: no "Viking Sky" turpinās evakuācija; izdevies iedarbināt dzinējus
Kruīza kuģis "Viking Sky".

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Sestdien, 23. martā, netālu no Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis "Viking Sky" ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem uz klāja, vēsta "Postimees". Apturēta pasažieru evakuācija ar helikopteriem, un kruīza kuģis tiek vilkts uz tuvāko ostu Moldē, paziņojis avārijas dienests.

Kuģis "Viking Sky", kas bija ceļā no Trumses uz Stavangeri, sestdien dzinēja problēmu dēļ apstājās aptuveni divus kilometrus no krasta. Kuģa kapteinis noraidīja SOS signālu un varasiestādes nolēma evakuēt uz kuģa esošos cilvēkus, izmantojot helikopterus.

Dzinēju apstāšanās šajos ūdeņos ir bīstama, jo akvatorijā ir daudz rifu.

Policijas sniegtā informācija liecina, ka līdz šim evakuēti 338 no 1373 cilvēkiem, kas atrodas uz kuģa. 17 no evakuētajiem nogādāti slimnīcā, atklāja policija.

Evakuācijā piedalās krasta apsardze, tiek izmantoti pieci helikopteri un vairāki kuģi. Vienā reizē helikopters spēj evakuēt no 15 līdz 20 cilvēkiem.

"Viking Sky" apkalpei šorīt izdevies iedarbināt trīs no četriem kuģa dzinējiem, un kuģis sācis lēnām virzīties uz priekšu gar piekrasti.

Plānots, ka velkonis palīdzēs tam aizkļūt līdz ostai Moldē, aptuveni 500 kilometrus uz ziemeļrietumiem no Oslo.

Foto: Pie Norvēģijas krastiem avarējis kruīza kuģis ar aptuveni 1300 pasažieriem

Avārija notikusi, kuģim atrodoties divus kilometru attālumā no piekrastes.

Laika apstākļi šajā reģionā ir ļoti slikti. Laineris bija ceļā uz Stavangeru.

