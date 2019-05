Rakovska pastāsta, kādu praktisku nodarbi izvēlas klubu apmeklējumu vietā

this is in my opinion the coolest way to have a walk... i love rivers so much, and nothing compares to a wonderful summer day here in Latvia! 💖 these memories are heartwarming and I am so happy to live in this country 💖 summer will be here soon 💖 #Latvia #river #home #walk

