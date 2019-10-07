Interneta hits! Saimnieks "uzlabo" kino grāvējus, iemontējot savu kaķi galvenajās lomās

The struggle is real🚢🥶 #titanic - - 🎬INTRODUCING JULIETTE! aka OwlKitty’s mom♥️ aka the Queen of Sleep. - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #blackcat #myheartwillgoon #celinedion #leonardodicaprio #katewinslet #romantic #mood #adoptdontshop #putowlkittyonellen #cute #ragdollcat #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag #boop #blep #meme #funny

A post shared by OwlKitty (@owl__kitty) on May 25, 2019 at 7:00am PDT