Interneta hits! Saimnieks "uzlabo" kino grāvējus, iemontējot savu kaķi galvenajās lomās

Ir zināms, ka kaķiem piemīt visa veida talanti. Viņi lieliski medī, lieliski manipulē ar cilvēkiem, lai iegūtu kārumus, un acīmredzot viņi ir pārsteidzoši aktieri. Nu, vismaz daži no viņiem. Iepazīstieties ar Liziju, kuras skatuves vārds ir "Owl Kitty" - šī kaķene ir jaunākā "Instagram" sensācija.
Lizijas lomas ir nekas cits kā slavenākās Holivudas filmas. Kā viņa to dara? Kā izrādās, viņas kaķu tētis Tibo Čaropins ir talantīgs video redaktors, kurš smagi strādā, lai visi redzētu viņa burvīgo kaķi kā īstu zvaigzni, kāda viņa ir.Un viņam veicas!
Daži no Lizijas videoklipiem savākuši vairāk nekā miljonu skatījumu, un viņas "Instagram" kontam seko 400 000 fani, kuri nepacietīgi gaida, kad viņas jaunie videoklipi parādīsies. Ritiniet uz leju, lai redzētu viņas apbrīnojamo talantu!
Prepare for war 🔫 #johnwick
The struggle is real🚢🥶 #titanic - - 🎬INTRODUCING JULIETTE! aka OwlKitty's mom♥️ aka the Queen of Sleep.
I'm the watcher on the wall 👀#gameofthrones
Bring me Tunnaaaaaa! ⚡️☄️#avengers
My precious tuna 🧝♂️🧝♀️🤴🧙♂️ #lordoftherings
Sliding across the floor like 😎 #riskybusiness
Draw me like one of your French girls 🚢😘 #titanic
Heeeeere's OwlKitty! 😈⛏🚪 #theshining
Welcome to Purrassic Park 🐾
Call me Toothless. 😼🖤