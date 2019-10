Nobela prēmija medicīnā piešķirta par šūnu pētījumiem

Nobel Assembly members (L-R) Patrik Ernfors, Anna Wedell and Randall Johnson sit in front of a screen displaying the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (L-R) Gregg Semenza, Peter Ratcliffe and William Kaelin after their names were announced during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 7, 2019. - US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

