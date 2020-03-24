Grēta Tūnberga atklāj, ka, iespējams, ir jau izslimojusi Covid-19

Otrdien, 24. martā, populārā vides aktīviste Grēta Tūnberga paziņoja, ka, ļoti iespējams, viņa un viņas tēvs bija sasirguši ar jauno koronavīrusu Covid-19, vēsta medijs "Independent".
Zviedru vides aktīviste sociālajos tīklos atklāja, ka kaut vai viņa nenodeva analīzes uz Covid-19, viņa piedzīvojusi visus koronavīrusa simptomus.
Ja tiešām Tūnberga ir izslimojusi ar Covid-19, tad tas tikai iezīmē mediķu un zinātnieku teikto, ka jaunieši nav šī vīrusa riska grupa, bet viņi, galvenokārt, ir vīrusa pārnēsātāji un līdz ar to arī izplatītāji.
17 gadus vecā Grēta vietnē "Instagram" ievietojusi bildi ar parakstu, ka viņa bija pašizolējusies pēdējās divas nedēļas.
Grēta rakstīja, ka "pēdējās divas nedēļas ir palikusi mājās. Atgriežoties no ceļojuma pa Centrāleiropu, es izolējos (dzīvoklī bez mammas un māsas), jo Covid-19 gadījumu skaits (piemēram, Vācijā) sākumā bija līdzīgs kā Itālijā".
"Apmēram pirms desmit dienām es sāku just dažus simptomus, vienlaicīgi ar savu tēvu, kurš ceļoja kopā ar mani no Briseles. Es jutos nogurusi, man bija drebuļi, iekaisis kakls un klepus. Mans tētis piedzīvoja tos pašus simptomus, bet daudz intensīvāk un viņam arī bija drudzis," saviem sekotājiem atklāja Grēta.
"Zviedrijā jūs nevarat pārbaudīties uz Covid-19, ja vien jums nav nepieciešama neatliekamā medicīniskā palīdzība. Ikvienam, kurš jūtas slikti, ir ieteicams palikt mājās un izolēties," atklāj Tūnberga par situāciju Zviedrijā.
"Tagad es esmu tik pat kā atveseļojies, es gandrīz nejūtos slikti. Ja manam tēvam nebūtu tādi paši simptomi kā man, es, iespējams, pat nebūtu aizdomājusies, ka es varētu būt slima ar koronavīrusu. Tad es vienkārši būtu domājusi, ka esmu vienkārši saaukstējusies. Un tas padara to [koronavīrusu] daudz bīstamāku. Daudzi (īpaši jaunieši), iespējams, nemaz nepamana simptomus. Tad viņi nezina, ka viņiem ir vīruss, un var to nodot cilvēkiem, kas ir riska grupās.
Mums, kas nepieder riska grupai, ir milzīga atbildība - mūsu rīcība var izšķirt daudzu citu cilvēku dzīvības vai nāves!"
Klimata aktīviste 11. martā informēja savus 10 miljonus sekotājus ar bildi no Hamburgas dzelzceļa stacijas, rakstot, ka ir pavadījusi trīs nedēļas, filmējoties Vācijā, Lielbritānijā, Beļģijā un Šveicē, lai veidotu BBC dokumentālo filmu.
View this post on Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve