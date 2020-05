Travel is more than the seeing of sights, it is a change that goes on, deep and permanent, in the ideas of living. Perhaps there are just some things you leave behind when you choose a new life. But evryting is about new challenges and adventures. #triptoafrica #travel #vanlife #wonders #travellingthroughtheworld

A post shared by Pauls Švedrēvics (@shvedrevka) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:34am PDT