"Es neesmu aukstasinīga bezsirde." "Nevainīgs cilvēks tā nedarītu." Bēdīgi slavenā "līgavaiņa slepkava" no Latvijas

Angelika Graswald, second from left, stands in court with Michael Archer, left, a forensic scientist, as her attorneys Jeffrey Chartier and Richard Portale, right, ask for bail and to unseal the indictment against her, during a hearing Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Goshen, N.Y. Graswald has been charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of her fiance, Vincent Viafore while kayaking on the Hudson River. (Allyse Pulliam/Times Herald-Record via AP) FOTO: Reuters/AP/Scanpix