Kirgizstānā Covid-19 ārstēšanā izmanto indīga auga uzlējumu

Roots of aconitum soongaricum are displayed for sale at a market in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan April 17, 2021. Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic containing extracts of aconitum soongaricum root to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its health minister said after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix