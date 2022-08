Vīrietis Nebraskā izaudzē ķirbi, pārveido to kā laivu un šķietami uzstāda Ginesa rekordu

Duane Hansen from #Nebraska does 38-mile trip down Missouri River in a hollowed out, 846lb pumpkin🎃



It’s called 'Berta' that he'd been growing & used to ‘squash’ 😆 the Guinness World Record & confirmed six hours after he started to paddle, at around 2.52 pm Sunday. 😃 pic.twitter.com/ViewAkmIJY