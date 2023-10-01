Sv, 1.10.2023.
VIDEO ⟩ Spānijā naktsklubā izcēlies ugunsgrēks. Septiņi bojāgājušie

LETA
Foto: Madhaw Tabari/"X"

Spānijas dienvidaustrumu pilsētā Mursijā svētdien naktskluba ugunsgrēkā gājuši bojā septiņi un ievainoti četri cilvēki, paziņoja ārkārtējo situāciju dienesti.

Ievainotie ir divas sievietes un divi vīrieši.

Izsaukumu uz naktsklubu "Teatre", kur bija izcēlies ugunsgrēks, ārkārtējo situāciju dienesti saņēmuši plkst.6.

Netiek ziņots par ugunsgrēka iemesliem.

